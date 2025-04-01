Hakan Samuelsson returned as CEO of Volvo Cars by surprise appointment during a difficult market period to lead the automaker with his previous leadership experience. The company made this move because U.S. President Trump issued tariff threats and the automotive industry faces the difficult transition toward electric vehicles.

Under the seventeen-year leadership of Samuelsson Volvo underwent branding revival and completed its Initial Public Offering in 2021. His automotive experience provides stark contrast with Jim Rowan since Rowan brought no industry knowledge from Dyson when he joined Volvo.

In his statement about this "more complex phase" of car industry development Eric Li emphasised the importance of Samuelsson's extensive background. The company's decision caught investors and analysts by surprise but they approved of this move since it brought back automotive domain expertise to the company.

As reported by Alecta's Governance and ESG head Carina Silberg "we recognize Håkan Samuelsson as a highly skilled industrial leader."

Samuelsson serves with a two-year mandate before the company starts searching for permanent executive leadership. Volvo's stock prices declined heavily since the initial public offering and showed a minor downward trend when the announcement was made.

The appointment of Samuelsson happens when Geely faces demanding times while it refines its ownership structure. Geely's chairman Li Shufu must appease his investors because he plans on attending Volvo's upcoming annual meeting.

Shareholder advisory groups have suggested not approving Li for re-election because he appeared at board meetings infrequently.

The knowledge Samuelsson gained during Trump's inaugural presidency about establishing Volvo assembly plants within the United States could assist in anticipating and combating potential biz tariffs. His comeback represents a strategic step by management towards securing experienced leadership needed to deal with existing industry uncertainty.