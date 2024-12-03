Berlin, Germany

Tensions between labor unions and VW management are deepening, with workers at nine VW plants across Germany stopping production on Monday for two hour strike. Walkouts, called by IG Metall, represent an escalation in standoff on proposed cost cutting measures including a 10 per cent pay cut and potential plant closures.

To tackle weak European demand, growing competition from Chinese carmakers, high production costs and challenges in the electric vehicle transition, Volkswagen says drastic action is necessary. But workers and union leaders say the proposed measures unfairly target employees and ignoring the underlying problems with the company.

The strikes started at the automaker's flagship Wolfsburg headquarters where it employs 70,000 workers, and is halting production of some 600 vehicles including the famous Golf. Key plants at Hanover, Zwickau and other sites were hit by further strikes. VW's electric vehicle plant in Zwickau, which is open only to workers there, is to be hit by an extended strike from Tuesday.

The expiry of Saturday's agreement banning industrial action paved the way for the strikes. If negotiations set for December 9 fail to produce progress, the dispute could escalate, warned union officials. VW's works council head Daniela Cavallo stressed that mass layoffs, wage cuts and plant closures are non-negotiable red lines for workers.

Cavallo said 'Management's recent signals are far from encouraging' and called on VW's major shareholders — including the state of Lower Saxony, and the Porsche-Piëch clan — to make sacrifices, including lower dividends, to save the jobs.

During protests, union representatives and workers criticised the company. A band and flags, and signs were hoisted in Hanover by workers. The diesel emissions scandal along with the slow progress in China is unacceptable and we expect management to stand up and take responsibility for what they decide, said IG Metall official Sascha Dudzik.

Lucia Heim, a worker at the Hanover plant, likened management’s actions to punishing players instead of coaches in football. “It’s a twisted world,” she remarked.

Volkswagen stated it respects the workers’ right to strike and has taken measures to minimise disruption. However, the company dismissed union-proposed savings of €1.5 billion as insufficient.

As tensions escalate, the outcome of the December 9 negotiations will be pivotal in determining the future of VW’s operations in Germany.