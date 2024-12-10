Wolfsburg, Germany

Volkswagen and its unions have been engaged in lengthy negotiations over the future of the automaker's German plants, without results, highlighting the deep divisions between the two sides. However, the talks were described as 'constructive' by both sides.

But it is clear after today's round that we are still far from a solution, Volkswagen's chief negotiator Arne Meiswinkel said after more than seven hours of talks. Thorsten Groeger of Labor however, struck a slightly more upbeat tone, noting: "It was the first time talks took place in a constructive atmosphere and union leader will meet the companies next week December 16."

Groeger warned earlier that without conciliatory dialogue the strikes could escalate to unprecedented levels in 2025. Despite Volkswagen refusing to rule out plant closures, workers remain firm in their opposition.

A record number of VW workers walked out Monday at nine German sites. Automaker's headquarters in Wolfsburg were a site of thousands gathered there waving union flags, blowing whistles and chanting against the possible closures of factories and slashing cost saving measures.

The move comes as Volkswagen attempts to trim its cost base to compete with Asian carmakers that are entering the European market. The company has defended its approach, with CEO Oliver Blume insisting that "you cannot run the engine of the company in a fantasy world."

Volkswagen faced increasing political pressure from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who warned over the weekend against factory closures.

The union strikes, billed as the largest since 2018, have had a profound effect on production; entire cars have reportedly been left unbuilt at the Wolfsburg plant alone. Actions in late and night shifts are planned, with more than 68,000 workers taking four hour strikes during early and middle shifts.

Volkswagen insists that cost-cutting and capacity reductions are critical as it battles falling car demand and increasing competition from Chinese automakers like BYD. Meanwhile, union leaders have criticized VW's leadership, warning that the current disputes are eroding trust and damaging the brand’s reputation.

Volkswagen’s stock has dropped nearly 25% this year, making it one of the weakest performers among European carmakers, further fueling the urgency to resolve the crisis.