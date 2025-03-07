Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer Ultraviolette has entered two new segments in the Indian electric vehicle market - scooter and light motorcycle. The company has launched the Tesseract scooter and the Shockwave electric motorcycle - a significant step in its mission to revolutionize the EV industry. The company also highlighted its future roadmap of the next three years as it plans to further introduce the X and B series of electric two-wheelers going forward.

Ultraviolette Tesseract

The new electric scooter is claimed to be the world's most advanced electric scooter, inspired from the combat helicopters. It has been launched at a starting introductory price of INR 1.2 lakhs for the first 10,000 customers, after which it will cost INR 1.3 lakhs for the next 50,000 customers. The final pricing will rest at INR 1.45 lakhs. The pre-bookings are now open at INR 999, with deliveries slated to begin by early 2026.

The Tesseract comes equipped with a segment-first integrated radar and dashcam, coupled with Omnisense mirrors for advanced safety technologies such as Blindspot Detection, Lane Change, Overtaking Assist, and real-time Collision Alerts. It is also equipped with Traction control and Dynamic regen for enhanced safety and optimizing energy consumption. Further, the Tesseract features a 7-inch touchscreen TFT display, multi-colour LED displays embedded in the ORVMs and 34 litres of under-seat storage.

With the Violette A.I. package, key connectivity features include Advanced Ride Analytics, Movement, Fall and Towing Alerts, Remote Lockdown, Crash Alert, Daily Ride Stats, and an Anti-Collision Warning System. Tesseract has a 20bhp (15 kW) peak power output and an inter-city range of 261 kilometres on a single charge. The scooter can be fast charged up to 80% in less than an hour. It is available in four distinct colour options: Sunburst Sand, Stealth Black, Sonic Pink, and Solar White.

Ultraviolette Shockwave

This light motorcycle platform has been introduced with a promise to provide customers the same iconic thrill of the ‘2-stroke’ motorcycling era. It is available at an introductory price of INR 1.49 lakhs for the first 1,000 customers, after which it will cost INR 1.75 lakhs. It boasts a 3.5kWh battery, delivering a peak power output of 14.5 bhp (10.8 kW) and

an IDC range of 165 kms. Pre-bookings for Shockwave have commenced at INR 999. The motorcycle is available in two colour options: Cosmic Black and Frost White.

The 120-kg motorcycle can deliver 505 Nm pf torque and accelerate from 0-60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. Deliveries for the Shockwave will begin from Q1 2026.