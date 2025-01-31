

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer Ultraviolette has launched its second electric performance motorcycle at INR 2.99 lakh in India (introductory, ex-showroom). The F77 SuperStreet will be available for sale across the country with bookings commencing today while deliveries will start from March. The performance electric bike is offered in two variants depending on battery type - F77 Superstreet and F77 SuperStreet Recon.

The latter comes equipped with a 10.3 kWh battery pack, delivering a peak power output of 30 kW (40.2 hp) and peak torque of 100 Nm. It accelerates swiftly from 0 to 60 km/hr in just 2.8 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 155 km/hr. It promises an IDC range of 323 kms on a single charge. It has three riding modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic.

The F77 SuperStreet is essentially the road version of the F77 Mach 2, the brand's first electric motorcycle. The SuperStreet features an upright riding posture with comfortable ergonomics and better aerodynamics. The new motorcycle has been conceived using feedback received from the current owners of F77 Mach 2 which forms the Ultraviolette Squadron community. "This motorcycle perfectly combines power, agility, and a futuristic design to deliver an exhilarating riding experience that seamlessly integrates advanced engineering with everyday usability,” said Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-Founder.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Feature Highlights:

The F77 SuperStreet is available in four colour options: Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow, Stellar White and Cosmic Black. In terms of features, the motorcycle gets a 3-level Traction Control System that ensures optimal traction and stability across diverse riding conditions. It comes equipped with 10 levels of regenerative braking, offering enhanced convenience and effectively extending its range. Further, the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) feature modulates regenerative braking levels with ABS to ensure complete control and stability during mild, active, or panic braking.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Safety Highlights:

In terms of safety, the F77 SuperStreet gets Hill Hold feature that keeps the motorcycle in position without the need for constant brake application. Further, the Delta Watch feature provides a heightened sense of security and serves as a vigilant guardian, promptly alerting riders of any encroachment attempts on their motorcycle.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Accessories:

Ultraviolette has also recently launched the Type 2 interface for charging electric two-wheelers which enables access to even the AC car charging stations across the country. "This advancement ensures on-the-go charging, anytime and anywhere facilitating seamless inter-state riding," added Subramaniam. Apart from this, the brand has launched a range of accessories for touring which includes Aero Discs, Tank Grips, Lever Guards, TPMS, Puncture Kit, Screen Guard, Top Box, Soft Panniers and Hard Panniers.



