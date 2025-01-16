Indian electric motorcycle manufacturer Ultraviolette on Thursday partnered with auto-tech platform DriveX for an exclusive trade-in program for the F77 Mach 2 e-bike. Under this program, motorcycle owners can trade in their vehicles for a brand-new Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 performance electric motorbike. The program offers an exchange bonus of 8% (up to INR 24,000) of the trade-in value, should the trade-in value be over INR 1 lakh.

DriveX will facilitate the trade-in by providing proper assessment to find out the competitive market value of the existing two-wheelers. The platform will make the exchange process seamless, transparent, and hassle-free. The benefits in this program such as special incentives and financing options could lower the effective price of the F77 MACH 2 to up to INR 2,29,000 for select variants.

The trade-in program will be available to customers at Ultraviolette’s experience centers and DriveX’s locations. Customers can also visit the Ultraviolette or DriveX websites to schedule their trade-in evaluations and find out more about the program.

Commenting on the partnership, Narain Karthikeyan, Founder of DriveX, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Ultraviolette to bring innovative exchange opportunities through a credible and technologically advanced platform to our customers. By combining our expertise in the pre-owned vehicle market with Ultraviolette's focus on innovation, we aim to redefine the way people access and adopt two-wheelers in India.”

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO of Ultraviolette said, "At Ultraviolette, we are thrilled to kick-start the new year by making the F77 MACH 2 even more accessible. Our partnership with DriveX enables us to offer an exceptional value proposition for existing motorcycle owners. We believe the F77 is not just a motorcycle but a lifestyle choice, and with this scheme, we are enabling more customers to join the electric revolution."