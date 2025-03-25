The European market for Tesla experienced continuous year-over-year sales reduction in February despite total electric vehicle (EV) registration growth throughout the continent based on released data on Tuesday. The company faces decreasing market shares because intensified competition confronts it before its upcoming Model Y mid-size SUV launch.

Sales numbers provided by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) show Tesla experienced a 42.6% decrease in European buyer numbers throughout the initial two months of this year. The marketplace divided in February with Tesla occupying 1.8% of overall sales along with 10.3% of the battery-electric vehicle segment while descending from 2.8% and 21.6% during the corresponding period of the previous year.

During February, Tesla moved only 17,000 vehicles in the territories of the European Union and both Britain plus European Free Trade Association countries while reaching above 28,000 vehicle sales in February 2024. The challenging market environment consists of long-established automotive manufacturers along with Chinese start-ups which introduce continuously less expensive EV models.

CEO Elon Musk's attraction to right-wing political entities combined with his political controversialism has damaged Tesla sales.

A sales dip for Tesla failed to stop European countries from doubling their BEV purchases in comparison to February this year while vehicle deliveries overall registered a drop of 3.1%. EU efforts to adopt EVs as part of their strict CO2 emission regulations are responsible for accelerating this market growth.

Tesla established a carbon credit pool together with multiple automakers through an EU filing document which helps them fulfill their emission requirements. This arrangement might be affected by declining Tesla sales figures.

The combined sales of BEV, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles grew to 58.4% in February for the total number of passenger car registrations compared to 48.2% in February of the previous year.

The electric car market in Europe experienced a rapid start to 2025 according to E-Mobility Europe secretary general Chris Heron.

Among major European brands, Volkswagen and Renault saw sales increases, while Stellantis experienced a decline. Chinese automaker SAIC Motor also saw growth, despite EU tariffs on Chinese EVs. The market share of Chinese brands like BYD is also on the rise.

The European EV market is experiencing significant shifts, with Tesla facing increasing competition and traditional automakers and Chinese brands gaining ground.