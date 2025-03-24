The Chinese market will receive Full Self-Driving (FSD) from Tesla as soon as the software approval process finishes. The company made its statement through its customer support Weibo account to reassure Chinese social media users about the stalled FSD free trial.

During March 17 to April 16 of 2023 Tesla originally intended to deliver free access to its FSD service in China. The trial experienced a reported delay which led consumers to ask questions about the experiment. Tesla stated that its FSD software depends on successful software approval from regulators.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China established new regulations in February which triggered this announcement. The regulatory body requires all over-the-air software updates connected to autonomous functionality to complete an approval process before their final implementation.

The Chinese government strengthens control over autonomous driving systems as part of its commitment to maintain safety along with regulatory compliance within the developing automotive industry. By waiting for software approval Tesla establishes its willingness to respect local regulations while focusing on consumer safety.

Tesla's FSD capability stands as the essential technology that will help the company expand its China market market share. The Chinese market launch of FSD by Tesla would create substantial advantages in China's rising electric vehicle industry.

The software approval process stands as the main factor determining when FSD will be released to consumers. Tesla must follow all regulatory standards because it helps the company establish trust with Chinese buyers and administrative bodies. Tesla needs to uphold regulatory standards during this period while pursuing technological developments in China's vital international market.