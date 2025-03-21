Tesla has ordered the recall of almost all Cybertrucks operating throughout the United States because a defect arises in the exterior panel which could become dislodged during vehicle operation. Since January 2024, the Cybertruck has received eight recalls which this Thursday led to a recall of all vehicles produced from November 2023 through February 27, 2024.

Advertisment

Industry analysts project this Cybertruck recall impacts the majority of American vehicles on the road, it creates problems for Tesla while its stock has experienced major declines throughout this year. A stainless steel exterior trim panel which could detach from vehicles poses both road hazard risks and collision hazards to drivers.

Warranty claims about the issue have reached 151 despite no reported collisions or injuries occurring. The detached panel has the capability to create interior vehicle noise or to separate completely from the vehicle. The Cybertruck sales recorded lower demand since the manufacturing delays had occurred while remaining below overall Tesla product distribution numbers.

Also Read | Tesla secures initial California permit for future robotaxi service

Advertisment

Research firm AutoForecast Solutions led by VP Sam Fiorani stated that recalling all produced physical items like body panels reveals quality concerns Tesla managed to evade during many years. Building an excellent reputation requires extensive time yet such good reputation can easily fall apart soon.

The company plans to provide refurbished rail panels which meet established durability specifications. The assembly made from original components proved vulnerable to environmental elements when structural adhesive was used. A revised design implements an adhesive that includes welded studs connected through nuts for reinforcement.

The production of vehicles with redesigned trim will start on Friday while preexisting vehicles will get retrofitting completed before reaching customers. The NHTSA received its first report regarding the matter on February 21st.

Advertisment

Despite the recall, Tesla's stock ended marginally higher on Thursday. During a livestreamed "all hands" meeting, CEO Elon Musk praised the Cybertruck's safety ratings but did not directly address the recall.

Analysts believe the recall will have a limited impact on Tesla's March quarter performance, as Cybertruck sales are relatively small compared to other Tesla models. This recall however highlights ongoing quality control challenges for Tesla, and increases regulatory scrutiny.