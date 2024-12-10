U.S.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration closes its preliminary investigation of 7,745 Fisker Ocean SUVs after the electric vehicle startup implemented corrective actions, including a recall and a software update to fix safety problems.

An investigation earlier this year looked into Fisker Ocean 2023 models where information surfaced that it had reported unintended vehicle movement on approximately 4,000 models. Issues with not being able to shift into park mode or the intended gear were highlighted to complaints, including those regarding the potential rollaway risk of accidents or injuring people.

Fisker responded by recalling 7,745 Ocean SUVs and pushed out a software update dubbed "OS 2.0." This update added an 'Auto Vehicle Hold' feature that keeps the car from rolling down the hill due to gravity by verifying proper engagement of the park gear and the electronic parking brake.

After reviewing the recall and the software fixes, the NHTSA determined the corrective measures were sufficient to address risks found during its investigation. The agency said on Monday that “Fisker's response to the issue was effective” and that the addition of the new feature reduces rollaway risks by improving safety.

One key part of the company’s efforts to enter an increasingly competitive EV market has been Fisker Ocean, a flagship electric SUV. But, challenges startups face in achieving robust systems, the likes of which were raised earlier this year, underscore safety concerns.

It is a milestone for Fisker which now closes on a chapter without the shadows of safety doubts hanging over its head. As the company expands, the need for strict safety protocols will become increasingly important to win consumer trust and confront entrenched automakers in the rapidly evolving EV space.

With the NHTSA’s endorsement of its corrective actions, Fisker appears poised to reinforce its commitment to safety while advancing its market ambitions. The Ocean SUV remains a centerpiece of Fisker’s strategy to carve a niche in sustainable mobility.