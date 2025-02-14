KTM announced an immediate price cut for its premium sports motorcycle flagship known as Gen-3 KTM 390 Duke which brings its cost down to INR 2.95 Lakh. The motorcycle now costs INR 2.95 lakh, following an immediate price reduction of INR 18,000 from its previous amount of INR 3.13 lakh. The company intends to grow the reach of high-performance motorcycling by making it accessible to Indian enthusiasts.

The KTM 390 Duke operates through its latest-generation 399cc LC4c engine which generates 46 PS of power together with 39 Nm of torque. The combination between superior electronics and progressive rider aids delivers a riding experience that stands unparalleled to any other bike on the market.

Aggressive styling and razor-sharp handling characterise the KTM 390 Duke which makes it a favorite with thrill-seekers. The Gen-3 platform improves both dynamic performance and features reduced unsprung mass and enhanced handling while offering advanced traction controls. The enhancements produced by the motorcycle industry ensure it maintains its position as one of the most agile machines in its category.

The KTM 390 Duke's nickname "The Corner Rocket" perfectly describes its capabilities as the bike includes Supermoto ABS and Cornering ABS systems which deliver exceptional control during quick turns. Its safety and confidence-enhancing features make the motorcycle ideal for urban use as well as mountain road navigation.

Several essential features define the Gen-3 KTM 390 Duke motorcycle. These include Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) with ride modes: Street and Rain. The KTM 390 Duke features Launch Control that enables smooth acceleration. Other key features include Quickshifter+ for effortless gear changes, Supermoto ABS and Cornering ABS for enhanced braking performance. The Gen-3 KTM 390 Duke includes a 399cc engine capable of delivering 46 PS power alongside 39 Nm torque output. The Track Screen application displays performance-focused riding metrics to riders.

The price readjustment by KTM makes the 390 Duke more attractive to potential buyers who seek both a high-performance streetfighter alongside a newly attainable price point.