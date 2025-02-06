2025 KTM Adventure range arrives in India: Check prices, specs

Models & Prices:

KTM 390 Adventure (INR 3,67,699) | KTM 390 Adventure X (INR 2,91,140) | KTM 250 Adventure (INR 2,59,850)

Key improvements:

Increased suspension travel, higher ground clearance, lower seat height, fully adjustable suspension

Three riding modes:

Street, Rain, Off-Road

Features:

5-inch TFT display with navigation, Quickshifter+, Ride-by-wire, Off-Road ABS

Availability:

2025 KTM Adventure range is now available at KTM dealerships across India

Engineering:

227mm ground clearance | 825mm seat height

Wheels:

Tubeless spoke wheels that combine a 21" and 17" dimension