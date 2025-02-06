Premium sports motorcycle brand KTM has launched the 2025 Adventure range in the India market with three models - KTM 390 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure X and KTM 250 Adventure. The new lineup is engineered for both long-distance touring and off-road exploration, making it a game-changer in the adventure motorcycling segment. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure introduces its all-new chassis along with segment-first tubeless spoke wheels that use 21-inch and 17-inch diameters.

The bike now comes with enhanced long-travel fully adjustable suspension. This motorcycle features 227mm ground clearance alongside superior handling capabilities despite its extended touring capacity and improved fuel tank size. Powering the 390 Adventure is an upgraded LC4C 399cc engine producing 46 PS and 39 Nm of torque. Its refined power-to-weight ratio ensures effortless acceleration and an exhilarating ride across diverse terrains.

The 2025 KTM Adventure Lineup

KTM 390 Adventure: Priced at INR 3,67,699 (ex-showroom, Delhi), this ultimate all-terrain explorer is a touring and off-road motorcycle with sub-500cc engine capacity. Its superior off-road handling derives from tubeless spoke wheels that combine a 21" and 17" dimension. The bike utilizes a new chassis structure together with enhanced weight placement. It gets long-travel, fully adjustable suspension for maximum control and segment-first Cruise Control for effortless highway riding. Riders can engage three riding modes (Street and Rain together with Off-Road) and two electronic aids of Motorcycle Traction Control and Cornering MTC with Advanced electronic aids are included. The motorcycle gets a 5-inch TFT display with Turn-by-Turn Navigation.

KTM 390 Adventure X: Priced at INR 2,91,140 (ex-showroom, Delhi), this bike gets road performance characteristics together with off-road functionality for its target riders. It gets a combination of 19”/17” tubeless cast wheels provides steady wheel performance during road-focused touring activities. There is 227mm ground clearance and a comfortable 825mm seat height. Technology is housed in 5-inch TFT display with navigation. There is Quickshifter+ for seamless gear changes and Ride-by-wire and Off-Road ABS for enhanced control.

KTM 250 Adventure: Priced at INR 2,59,850 (ex-showroom, Delhi), this motorcycle offers both a powerful engine as well as feather-light construction. It houses a high-performance 250cc engine and long-travel suspension for off-road versatility. With 227mm of ground clearance and an 825mm seat height, the bike is comfortable to ride. Features include Ride-by-wire, Off-Road ABS, and Quickshifter+ as well as 5-inch TFT display with Turn-by-Turn Navigation.

The 2025 KTM Adventure range is now available at KTM dealerships across India. Additionally, the KTM 390 Enduro R, showcased at IBW 2024, will be available for sale soon.

2025 KTM Adventure Range: Key Highlights

The new range gets adventure-focused chassis and bodywork, best-in-class 227mm ground clearance, fully adjustable suspension (200mm front, 205mm rear) and Cruise Control on the high-spec version. Further, the tubeless spoke wheels measure 21" and 17" on the KTM 390 Adventure model. The bike includes three different riding modes which are Street, Rain and Off-Road. The model features Cornering ABS as well as Off-Road ABS and Bluetooth connectivity. Ergonomic and accessible seat height from 825mm makes for a comfortable ride.