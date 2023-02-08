Cyclone Gabrielle forms off Queensland coast, Norfolk island residents warned: Check full details here

Tropical cyclone Gabrielle has formed off the Queensland coast. The storm is currently enhancing and moving towards the Australian outpost. Around 2,200 people living on Norfolk Island have been warned as they are battling the tropical cyclone.

What is Cyclone Gabrielle?

Cyclone Gabrielle is a category-one storm about 730 kilometres northwest of Mackay. On Wednesday, February 8, the storm started to form with sustained winds of more than 95 kilometres per hour.

The Meteorological Department predicted Cyclone Gabrielle might soon transform into a category-three cyclone. Forecasts say Cyclone Gabrielle would pack winds between 165-224 kilometres per hour on Thursday.

Furthermore, the Meteorological Department expects the storm to pass or potentially make landfall on Norfolk Island, located 1440 kilometres east, on Saturday or Sunday morning. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts that Cyclone Gabrielle will remain offshore. However, it could bring gigantic waves and heavy winds to the coastal areas of Queensland and northern NSW from Thursday, February 9.

The bureau has also issued a warning to the islanders. It predicted that Cyclone Gabrielle might bring an extended period of gale-force winds. Moreover, heavy rainfall and damaging surf are possible. However, it depends on the movement and intensity of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The local emergency controller informed that the authorities have issued a green alert for islanders to start preparations to grapple with Cyclone Gabrielle in the next 72 hours.

What does 'Gabrielle' stand for?

Meteorologists have used Gabrielle in nine other storms. Six occurred in the Atlantic Ocean, two in Australian regions, and one in the Indian Ocean.

The first time meteorologists used Gabrielle was in 1989, when a hurricane hit the east coast of the United States and killed eight. Hurricane Gabrielle was a category-four cyclone. Most of the other Gabrielle cyclones have been tropical storms.