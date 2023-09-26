Zoleka Mandela: Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, dies at 43 after long battle with cancer

Author and activist Zoleka Mandela, granddaughter of South Africa’s first democratically elected president and civil rights leader Nelson Mandela, has passed away at the age of 43 following a long battle with cancer. Her death was announced in a statement by the family spokesperson Zwelabo Mandela as well as by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, on Tuesday (Sep 26).

Zoleka Mandela died on Monday (Sep 25) evening “surrounded by friends and family” after she “was admitted to the hospital for her ongoing treatment for metastatic cancer to the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord,” the statement attributed to family spokesperson Zwelabo on Instagram read.

It added, “Our sincerest gratitude to the medical team that took care of her.”

Zoleka, in recent years, became well-known for sharing her fight against cancer with her nearly 600,000 followers on Instagram. She also spoke candidly about her history of drug addiction and struggles with depression.

A statement by the Nelson Mandela Foundation called her work inspirational.

“The Nelson Mandela Foundation extends its heartfelt condolences to the Mandela family on the passing of Zoleka Mandela, tragically last night,” said the organisation, on Tuesday morning.

“Her work in raising awareness about cancer prevention and her unwavering commitment to breaking down the stigma surrounding the disease will continue to inspire us all,” it added.

“We mourn the loss of a beloved grandchild of Mum Winnie and Madiba and a friend of the Foundation.”

About Zoleka Mandela

Born on 9 April, 1980, Zoleka Mandela was an outspoken writer and activist for healthcare and justice. She also campaigned for road safety after losing her 13-year-old daughter in a car accident in 2010 near the South African capital Johannesburg.

A few years later she lost a son who was born prematurely.

In 2013, she documented her story in her autobiography When Hope Whispers.

In an interview with BBC, in 2016, she said that she regretted that her activism did not begin until after her grandfather’s death.

Zoleka was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 32 and reportedly underwent treatment including a double mastectomy, but the cancer returned in 2016.

It was around that time that she began documenting her journey with the disease on social media spreading awareness and encouraging others to get checked.

Last year, she confirmed that she had cancer in her liver and lungs and said that it had spread to other organs.

Zoleka was the daughter of MJ Seakamela and Zindzi Mandela and the grandchild of Nelson Mandela and his second wife, Winnie Mandela. She was only 10 when her grandfather had been released from prison after 27 years in detention.

Nelson Mandela, an anti-apartheid activist who went on to serve as the first president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999, passed away at the age of 95, in 2013.





