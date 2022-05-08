Zelensky's iconic fleece auctioned for record price in London

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s fleece jacket has sold for a record $110,000 at a London auction, reports said.

Reports claim UK PM Boris Johnson had himself pitched for a higher starting sale price for the famous jacket. The jacket was sold at the Tate Modern in London.

The Ukraine President had given a speech ahead of the fundraiser. A cockerel jug presented to the UK prime minister during his recent visit to Kyiv where he met President Zelensky was also on sale.

The event also included a paid guided tour by Kyiv's mayor former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko. Johnson who had addressed the Ukrainian parliament earlier said Kyiv was worth visiting while asking the people present at the auction to "dig deep".

Johnson lauded Zelensky's effort saying he is "one of the most incredible leaders of modern times”.

Ahead of the celebration in Moscow to mark the former Soviet Union's victory against Nazi Germany in World War II, Zelensky lashed out at Russia saying "evil has returned" to Europe.

"Evil has returned, in a different uniform, under different slogans, but for the same purpose," Ukraine's president said. However, Putin in an address said "as in 1945, victory will be ours" before the May 9 celebrations on Sunday.

