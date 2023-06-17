Zelensky rejects peace talks with Russia as African delegation visits Kyiv

An African delegation led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting Ukraine in a bid to broker peace talks with Russia. Now, according to AFP, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made it clear that his country won’t engage in any peace process with the invading nation.

"I clearly said several times at our meeting that to allow any negotiations with Russia now that the occupier is on our land is to freeze the war, to freeze pain and suffering," Zelensky was quoted as saying by several media reports.

Ramaphosa reportedly called on both Ukraine and Russia to end the hostilities immediately for fostering peace. He said, “This war must be settled, and there should be peace through negotiations." Russia ‘welcomes’ delegation with explosions in Kyiv Even as the African delegation, including leaders of Senegal, Egypt, Zambia, South Africa, and Comoros, arrived in Ukraine on Friday, they were greeted by Russia with explosions and missile attacks on the capital city of Kyiv. According to CNN, airstrikes were so intense that the leaders were immediately rushed to bunkers.

The delegation is set to visit Russia on Saturday to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, revealed that the attacks on Kyiv coincided with the visit by the African delegation. “Putin wants to demonstrate that he is ready to disregard the security of foreign leaders, he doesn’t really care, because he feels complete impunity. And anyone can be in the place of African leaders,” Yermak said. United Africa to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine? African leaders are visiting Ukraine and Russia in the wake of the rising energy and food crisis across the African continent, prompting the African leaders to take the peace deal initiative.

Watch: Explosions rock Kyiv as African delegation arrives in Ukraine to begin peace mission × “Ramaphosa’s office described the peace initiative as “the first time that Africa is united behind the resolution of a conflict outside of our continent, and where you have a group of African heads of state and government travelling together in an attempt to find a path to peace to this conflict.” Economic impact of the war on Africa South Africa’s presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that the end of the war will not only end the sufferings of millions of Ukrainians but will also alleviate concerns around food and energy safety in African nations.