Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions rock Kyiv as African leaders begin peace mission

WION Web Team
Kyiv, UkraineUpdated: Jun 16, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows destruction in the frontline city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on May 21, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

At least two explosions rocked Kyiv on Friday (June 16) and air raid sirens blared as African leaders began a peace mission, hoping to mediate between Ukraine and Russia 

Ukraine downed 12 missiles

Ukraine claimed that it downed 12 Russian missiles, including six hypersonic Kinzhals.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it destroyed six Kinzhals, six Kalibr cruise missiles and two reconnaissance drones.

According to the chief of the Kyiv military administration Sergiy Popko said all were intercepted over the capital.

African peace mission visits Ukraine

The explosions were heard when a delegation of African presidents and senior officials on a peace mission in Ukraine visited Bucha. 

The South African presidency said in a tweet that South African "President Cyril Ramaphosa and other African Heads of State and Government participating in the African Leaders Peace Mission at the St Andrew's Orthodox Church in the City of Bucha." 

Strikes on Kyiv

Ukraine said a series of strikes on Kyiv on Friday were meant as a "message" to African leaders visiting on a peace mission. 

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russian President Vladimir "Putin 'builds confidence' by launching the largest missile attack on Kyiv in weeks, exactly amid the visit of African leaders to our capital. Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace." 