Zelensky promises 'victory' over Russia on Ukraine's Defenders Day

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky promised victory over Russia as he marked Ukraine's Defenders Day holiday on Friday (October 14). He delivered a video address on hills outside Ukraine's capital Kyiv. During the address, Zelensky thanked Ukrainian armed forces for the defence of the country. Zelensky said that everything that had been taken from Ukraine would be returned.

"It seems that the current enemy in its evil unites all the enemies of our statehood that we faced before," Zelensky said on the wooded hills outside the village of Vitachyv, site of an historic military outpost overlooking the Dnipro River.

"By defeating this enemy, we will respond to all enemies who encroached on Ukraine - on those who lived, who live and who will live on our land. This will be a victory for all our people. This will be a victory for the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Watch | 'Our aim is not to destroy Ukraine,' says Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24. After sustained territorial gains in first few months of the conflict, Russian forces have had to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukrainian forces have been able to retake swathes of territory they had lost to Russia.

The conflict has till date, killed thousands, displaced millions, heavily damaged cities and has even had impact on global economy.

Also Read | Putin sees 'no need' for talks with Biden amid growing tensions between Russia and US

Ukrainian forces have made advances in recent weeks, but Russia has carried out heavy air strikes that hit energy facilities as well as apartment blocks this week.

"The world sees that Ukrainians do not lose their humanity under any circumstances. The enemy can strike at our cities, but never at our dignity," Zelensky, who was dressed in khaki, said in his video address marking the Oct. 14 public holiday.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE