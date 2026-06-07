/Zelensky lands in UK to meet allies amid drone strikes at nuclear site

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the UK on Sunday for talks with top European allies. He is supposed to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in London.

The so-called E3 group are amongst Kyiv's strongest allies and the meeting is aimed at providing security guarantees for Ukraine as part of any future peace process.

Kyiv also seeks more ammunitions from its Western allies for its anti-air defences as Ukraine regularly witnesses Russian strikes. Zelensky also wants its allies to further pressure Russia to end the fighting that has continued since 2022.

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Ukraine claims drone attack on nuclear fuel storage facility

On Sunday, Russia attacked a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel near disused Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine. Though, there were no reports of any disturbance to the radiation levels, IAEA said the attack caused "significant structural damage to part of the fuel reception building, including to the IAEA safeguards office located there."

"The team of experts observed damage to the building’s facade, walls and staircase, with shattered glass shards, broken bricks and other debris seen scattered on the ground," IAEA further said.

Soon after the attack, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha took to X to write. “This ⁠is not the first time Russian forces are putting Ukrainian nuclear facilities at risk."

“Russia’s nuclear blackmail and threats to nuclear safety are systemic, deliberate, and unacceptable," Sybiha added.

Zelensky's proposal rejected by Trump

Just three days back, on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had proposed for a face-to-face negotiation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to end the war but it was rejected by Putin who said there is "no point" in meeting him until a peace deal is ready.

Speaking at the annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum he said, "I see no point in meeting. It only makes sense for the Ukrainian side to stop the advance of our armed forces. That's it. And we need agreements."