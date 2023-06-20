Zelensky administration cannot account for 'hundreds of millions of dollars' spent on weapons: Report

Ukraine cannot account for the hundreds of millions of dollars it has paid for the weapons in its ongoing war with Russia. And despite big announcements from the Western world regarding arms and ammunition, Kyiv remains hard-pressed for weapons.

A recent report by New York Times states that Kyiv has not received weapons for it has already paid money to contractors. Meanwhile, the arms donated by the allies are in such shabby condition that they are only fit enough to be 'cannabalised' for spare parts.

"Ukrainian government documents show that as of the end of last year, Kyiv had paid arms suppliers more than $800 million since the Russian invasion in February 2022 for contracts that went completely or partly unfulfilled," the publication noted.

Money paid to state-owned companies never materialised in the delivery of arms, one of the people involved in Ukraine's arms purchasing was quoted as saying.

The recent delivery of 33 self-propelled howitzers by Italy shows the true extent of the problem, the Ukrainian administration is facing. A video showed smoke coming out of the engine of one vehicle, while another had engine coolant leaking from it.

When quizzed about the decrepit condition of the howitzers, the Italian defence ministry in a statement said the vehicles had been decommissioned long ago. However, Ukraine had asked for them anyway "to be overhauled and put into operation, given the urgent need for means to face the Russian aggression."

To arrest the slide, Kyiv sent those howitzers to Tampa-based Ultra Defense Corporation for repairs to the tune of $19.8 million. However, after being shipped back to Ukraine, 13 of them were deemed "not suitable for combat missions".

A miffed Kyiv shot down a letter to Pentagon and let Washington know about its frustrations.

“The American company, offering its services, had no prior intention to fulfill its obligations,” wrote Volodymyr Pikuzo, Ukraine's defence procurement director in the letter.

The report claims that it is only this year that the Volodomyr Zelensky government has smelled the coffee and started analysing its past purchases to understand where the money is being spent and omit problematic contractors.

Notably, at any instance, over 30 per cent of Kyiv's arsenal is under repair. In its battle with Russia, such a high rate of weapon failure is non-negotiable and can potentially be the difference in eventual win or defeat. Ukraine reliant on the West for keeping up in the war The US has been one of the biggest donors for Ukraine in the ongoing war. It has committed almost $40 billion in military aid and more in financial and humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, the European allies have also pooled resources and donated tens of billions of dollars.

It is due to the money committed already that Ukrainian officials have mostly refrained from complaining about the broken equipment, However, as the war drags on and soldiers grow weary in the absence of proper weapons, the frustration is bound to grow.

(With inputs from agencies)