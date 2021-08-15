Zambia President claims vote was not free and fair

Zambia's incumbent president has described Thursday's elections as "not free and fair".

The president said election officials from his party Patriotic Front had been chased from polling stations. This left the votes unprotected.

Early results show President Edgar Lungu trailing his main opponent, businessman Hakainde "HH" Hichilema.

In response, Mr Hichilema said the statement was the "desperate final act of an outgoing administration".

Mr Lungu also said that violence in provinces where he lost votes had led to "the whole exercise a nullity".

As per the president's statement, violence had broken out in Southern province, North-Western province and Western Province.

European Union election observers said in a preliminary report that the vote was "marred by unequal campaign restrictions, restrictions on freedoms of assembly and movement, and abuse of incumbency".