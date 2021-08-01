You've got mail from Mars. Open for magic and wonder

You've got mail!

Yes. United State's space organisation NASA has a mail from us. Travelling light years, galloping over miles of the outer world, the space agency has delivered for us the perfect dose of beauty and intrigue.

The mail is from Mars, a planet that has long been a source of fascination for humankind, steeped in mystery and intrigue. From the ancient Egyptians to modern-day children, Mars has remained an enticing and enigmatically magical planet that we know little about.

However, today this is changing. One of the nearest neighbours of our sun, today the red planet has been the subject of extensive exploration, and our rovers roam the surface of the planet every night.

Every day we are learning something new about the planet, but today we are not going to learn anything. It's Sunday, so instead of putting anything heavy on our minds, we're gonna sit back and admire the beauty of the desolate planet that is Mars.

Here's the post by NASA.

The post is captioned "You’ve got mail 💌 from Mars. Our @NASAJPL Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter recently released new images showing off the many different features of the Red Planet!".

Showcasing three stunning pictures, this post from NASA shows us geological formations on the planet that ancient Egyptians liked to call "Horus of the Horizon".