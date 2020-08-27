'You should thank God on that day I didn't catch you': Christchurch hero confronts killer in court

One of the heroes of the Christchurch terror attack, Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah confronted gunman Brenton Tarrant on the third day of his sentencing hearings on Wednesday, telling him: "You should thank God on that day I didn't catch you."

"You should thanks Allah for I didn't catch you that day. You never forget these two eyes you run from", Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah told Tarrant, who is facing a life sentence without parole for his killing spree.

The Australian father-of-four told the court how he offered himself as a target to protect worshippers inside a mosque where Tarrant had opened fire without warning.

Tarrant had live-streamed the event while killing at least 51 people in two mosques in Christchurch on March 15 last year.

When Tarrant, an Australian white supremacist, returned to his vehicle, Aziz picked up one of his discarded weapons and used it to smash the window of the car.

Justice Cameron Mander told Aziz: "Before you go, I've seen the video and want to acknowledge your courage." The courtroom's public gallery erupted in applause at the judge's comments.

Tarrant had admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder, and one of terrorism after reversing not-guilty plea earlier.

The 29-year-old was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday. The verdict was announced after four days of hearing. New Zealand does not have the death penalty.