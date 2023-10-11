'You and your Hamas friends...': Israel responds to Iran's Ayatollah in rare social media exchange

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an unprecedented aim at Israel, posted a first-ever Hebrew language text on X, formerly known as Twitter, as Israel continues to combat a comprehensive attack launched by Hamas over the weekend.

"Zionist Tyrants: You will never arise from your defeat on the Sabbath, the 7th of October. You brought this calamity upon yourselves," Khamenei wrote on X on Tuesday (Oct 10), as translated from Hebrew to English.

The message came hours after a televised speech earlier on Oct 9 in which Khamenei praised Hamas for its assault on Israel which has killed more than 1,000 Israelis since Saturday. He denied that Iran played a role in the operation.

'You and your Hamas friends...': Israel responds to Iranian leader

The state of Israel's official X account responded to Iran's supreme leader and said: "It's easy to be brave when you're hiding behind a keyboard. You and your Hamas friends will regret your barbaric actions very soon."

Also read | Israel-Palestine war: What US & Iran need to do in face of Iran terror?

While Tehran's historic support for Hamas as well as its patronage of Lebanon-based Hezbollah is well-known, the US and Israeli officials have said that they found no evidence of a direct Iranian role in the latest wave of attacks by Hamas.

The message in Hebrew marked a first for Khamenei since his account was established in March 2009, Newsweek reported.

Earlier on October 10, US President Joe Biden while standing beside Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a veiled warning to Iran, said: "To any country, any organisation, anyone thinking of taking advantage of this situation, I have one word. Don't. Our hearts may be broken but our resolve is clear."

More than 1,000 Israeli citizens have been killed so far in an offensive launched by the Hamas militant group that controls the thickly-populated Gaza Strip. The retaliatory 'state of war' from the Israeli side has so far claimed the lives of at least 900 individuals in Gaza, the local health ministry said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE