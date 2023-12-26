Yahya Sinwar releases first public message since Oct 7, says Hamas facing ‘unprecedented battle’

Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, in his first public message since the Oct 7 assault, said that the militant group was facing a “fierce, violent and unprecedented battle” against Israel, as per the Times of Israel reports.

However, Sinwar also claimed that the Palestinian militant group was on its way to crushing the Israel Defense Forces and that Hamas would not submit to “the occupation’s conditions.”

According to the Times Of Israel, Sinwar falsely claimed that the al-Qassam Brigades, which is the military wing of Hamas, claimed the lives of over a thousand Israeli soldiers.

Hamas on Sunday (Dec 24) released footage which it said showed the group's military wing, Al-Qassam Brigade, fighting with the Israeli military in the northern Gaza Strip.

As per news agency Reuters reports, the footage appears to show the Palestinian group's militants using rocket-propelled grenades to engage in gunfire amongst the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Israeli strikes on Gaza kills 200 in 24 hours, claims Hamas

Gaza officials on Saturday (Dec 23) said that the Israeli strikes had claimed the lives of more than 200 people in 24 hours amidst an upsurge in attacks in the West Bank.

Israel continued with its counter-offensive aiming at the southern Gaza Strip, with clouds of grey and black smoke rising over Khan Yunis city, as per news agency AFP reports.

In the past 24 hours, at least 201 deaths were reported by the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, taking the toll to 20,258 since the war broke out, and most of the victims were women and children as per claims by Hamas.

The fighting between the two sides began when the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched unprecedented attacks against Israel on Oct 7, killing about 1,140 Israelis, mostly civilians.