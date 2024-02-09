Xi-Putin interact in hour-long phone call, accuse US of 'interference'

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday (February 8) on a phone call that lasted an hour. The Kremlin said that both leaders accused the United States of "interfering" in their internal affairs.

"The leaders of the two countries realise that the US is practically implementing a policy of double containment, (toward) both Russia and China," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

During the call both leaders denounced the "US policy of interfering in the internal affairs of other states", said Kremlin.

Russia and China have come closer, especially after the Russian invasion of Ukraine post which the West imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia. China has been a crucial economic lifeline for Russia and has in turn benefitted from cheap oil and other natural resources. Both countries have also ramped up ties in trade and defence.

Both countries have also boosted bilateral trade in last two years. The trade between the two countries in 2023 was valued at USD 240.1 billion.

Just days before Russia launched full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, both countries declared a "no limits" partnership with each other.

"In discussing the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian President reaffirmed his principled position on the Taiwan issue, which is to support the 'one China' policy," the Kremlin said in its statement about the call.

A readout from Chinese state broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as saying the two countries "should closely collaborate strategically, defend the sovereignty, security and development interests of their respective countries, and resolutely oppose interference in internal affairs by external forces."

The Kremlin said that Xi also wished Putin well for upcoming elections in Russia.

"Xi said he knows that Russia is now in the midst of an election campaign and wished the upcoming elections in March to be successful," Ushakov said.