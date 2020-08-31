Xi Jinping's three-step plan to sinicize Tibet

The Chinese president, the commander in chief of China's armed forces is fortifying Tibet. Making plans to kill its tradition, culture and way of life.

Xi Jinping calls it the sinicization of Tibet. Over the weekend, he chaired a high-level meeting in China.

Chinese state media carried some photographs. Xi Jinping was attending the seventh central symposium on Tibet work. This is China's highest-level meeting on Tibet.

The Chinese president had two clear goals for the attendees.

Number one, make the communist party the only religion in Tibet.

Number two, crush any dissent.

Xi Jinping delivered a speech. He wanted senior leaders to implement a series of steps to meet the two goals.

Xi Jinping's three-step plan to takeover Tibet:

Step number one: promote the sinicisation of Tibetan Buddhism.

Buddhism with Chinese characteristics is what Xi Jinping wants. After Christians and Muslims, he wants to kill the religious freedom of the Buddhists.

Step number two: Xi Jinping wants officials to strengthen political and ideological education in Tibetan schools. This means re-education.

He said that officials need to "plant the seeds of loving china in the depths of hearts of every youth".

Does this sound familiar? Ask the Uighurs.

China plans to implement the Xinjiang playbook in Tibet. Replace religious texts with the communist party rulebook and --- influence young minds.

So that they follow the diktats of the communist party.

Step number three: Xi Jinping wants his officials to build an impregnable fortress around Tibet. The Chinese president was quite specific about this. He wants officials to strengthen border defence and frontier security of Tibet which means strengthen security to crush the dissent that is brewing in Tibet.

Xi Jinping added that it is necessary to educate Tibetans to strengthen the "struggle against separatism".

Xi Jinping is worried about the dissent that is brewing in Tibet.

In the garb of building a "new socialist modern tibet" --- the Chinese president wants to make sure that the calls for independence are crushed because --- a united voice for freedom will be a serious challenge for Beijing to tackle.

Consider this statement from Xi Jinping: "We must adhere to the strategic thinking that governing the country must govern the borders and stabilize tibet before governing. It is necessary to maintain the unity of the motherland and strengthen national unity as Tibet's work."

In Xi Jinping's eyes, Tibet needs to be stabilized. So --- he has ordered senior officials to sinicize Buddhism, re-educate students and fight those who call for separatism.

Why is China worried about the stability of Tibet?

The reason --- is Dalai Lama. China wants to install its own choice as the next Dalai Lama.

But --- it faces opposition from young Tibetans.

They say --- Beijing has no right to choose the next Dalai Lama.

There is no clear successor. Given the Dalai lama's age and health --- Beijing perhaps anticipates an upheaval in the future.

Beijing wants to impose its will on the Tibetans. So it is deploying the same tactics --- used against the Muslims in Xinjiang.

China has turned to cultural genocide to seize control of Tibet.