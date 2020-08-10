Xi Jinping tries to secure his throne with anti-corruption drive

Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power by promising a corruption-free China. More than one million officials were sacked and they were Xi Jinping loyalists.

In 2017, the Communist Party unveiled its leadership team - the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China. It's the highest decision-making body of the Chinese government and at the centre is Xi Jinping.

The faces around him have one thing in common --- they pose no challenge to the Chinese president.

It's customary for a Chinese president to appoint a potential successor on the Standing Committee in his second term.

However, Xi Jinping has not appointed a successor. He has removed presidential term limits and made himself the de facto ruler for life.

An American think tank has come up with this assessment of China’s leadership. According to the assessment, Xi Jinping promoted and elevated his comrades in the Politburo.

The Politburo has 25 members and it runs the affairs of the country. Almost 60 per cent of this team has direct ties to Xi Jinping. Many have worked under him before. Other members include loyal advisers, a childhood friend and even family associates.

Xi made room for them by carrying out the great purge or what he called an anti-corruption campaign. More than one million officials were disciplined in this drive. China hasn’t seen a campaign so vast and ruthless since the days of Mao Zedong.

According to a report in 2017, over 170 ministers and deputy minister-level officials were either sacked or jailed. They were charged with crimes like corruption, misconduct and violation of party discipline.

By 2017, nearly 70 per cent of the party’s central committee was reportedly replaced. China’s centre of power has dramatically been altered and Xi Jinping has surrounded himself with loyalists and "yes men".

Eight years and a massive anti-corruption campaign later, has China defeated corruption? China ranks 80th on a list of 198 countries in terms of transparency.

According to the annual corruption perceptions index of transparency international, China scored 41 out of 100.