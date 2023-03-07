Xi Jinping calls out US-led 'suppression of China' at annual meet

Chinese President Xi Jinping slammed the US in a speech at an annual congress, saying that the US is leading a "suppression of China", state media reported. Xi will soon begin his third consecutive presidential term and said Beijing faces "unprecedented severe challenges" from the West.

"Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-round containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has brought unprecedented severe challenges to our country's development," news agency Xinhua quoted Xi as saying late Monday.

The 69-year-old said the past five years have been riddled with a new set of hurdles that threaten to weigh down China's economic rise.

China must "have the courage to fight as the country faces profound and complex changes in both the domestic and international landscape", a readout of the speech to delegates at the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) said.

Relations between China and US have soured over the last few years, with trade and human rights being in focus. However, Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan last year caused a terrible strain on the relations. A few weeks back things became worse when the US spotted a Chinese surveillance balloon in its airspace and shot it down.

China was extremely angry with the action and said it was a weather balloon that had veered off track. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had to postpone a diplomatic trip to Beijing in the face of the balloon incident.

Top American officials have repeatedly warned that China may invade Taiwan in the coming years. They point to the fact that Beijing has been implementing assertive military moves around the self-ruled island, which it sees as its own territory and has vowed to bring under its control.

(With inputs from agencies)

