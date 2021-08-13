World's third-busiest port partly shut down by China as worker tests positive

After a work became infected with the deadly coronavirus, China had to shut the world’s third-busiest container port.

As per a statement from the port, all the inbound and outbound container services at Meishan terminal in Ningbo-Zhoushan port were halted Wednesday until further notice due to a “system disruption".

The closed terminal accounts for about 25 per cent of container cargo through the port, calculates security consultant GardaWorld, which said, “the suspension could severely impact cargo handling and shipping.” Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd AG said there will be a delay in sailings.

This comes after the closure of Yantian port in Shenzhen in late May for about a month.

The shutting down of the port will now hamper international shipping and supplies of goods, which is already hurt by the pandemic’s squeeze on manufacturers.

An extended shuttering at Ningbo could be especially damaging for the world economy as seaborne trade usually rises toward the end of the year as companies ship Christmas and holiday products.

Josh Brazil, vice president of marketing at project44, a supply-chain intelligence firm, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying, "There may be far-reaching downstream consequences going into Black Friday and holiday shopping seasons” and the next 24 hours will determine whether there is a large outbreak or not.

He further added, "One of the few givens in 2021 is endemic delays, and the fact that conditions can change almost overnight.”