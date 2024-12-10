New Delhi, India

World Human Rights Day, observed every year on December 10, serves as a reminder of the essential values of human dignity, freedom, and equality for all people. This day is not only a time to celebrate the progress made but also to acknowledge the challenges that persist in the ongoing fight to secure these fundamental rights globally.

Advertisment

World Human Rights Day 2024: Theme

The theme for World Human Rights Day 2024 is "Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now" which highlights the importance of human rights in our daily lives.

History of World Human Rights Day

Advertisment

The foundation of World Human Rights Day traces back to 1948 when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). This landmark document was the first to affirm the inherent rights of all people, regardless of race, gender, religion, or nationality.

Also read | YesMadam's HR email firing 100 employees to relieve their stress goes viral. Here's the truth behind the post

Significance of World Human Rights Day

Advertisment

Human Rights Day is a reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice and equality in a world still plagued by discrimination, violence, and oppression. It calls us to renew our commitment to protecting the rights of the marginalised and oppressed, highlighting issues like racial inequality, gender violence, and attacks on free speech.

World Human Rights Day 2024: Inspiring quotes

As we commemorate this important day, the following quotes inspire us to continue to work toward justice, equality and dignity for all.

1. "We have to uphold a free press and freedom of speech- because, in the end, lies and misinformation are no match for the truth." – Barack Obama

2. To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity.” – Nelson Mandela

3. "Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost." - Thomas Jefferson

4. "Freedom of the press is not just important to democracy, it is democracy." - Walter Cronkite

5. "Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech."- Benjamin Franklin

6. “Freedom of speech gives us the right to offend others, whereas freedom of thought gives them tachoice as to whether or not to be offended.” - Mokokoma Mokhonoana

7. “Freedom of the press is not just important to democracy, it is democracy.” - Walter Cronkite

8. “Freedom of the press is the mortar that binds together the bricks of democracy — and it is also the open window embedded in those bricks.” - Shashi Tharoor

9. "Freedom of the press is a precious privilege that no country can forego." - Mahatma Gandhi

10. “I still believe that if your aim is to change the world, journalism is a more immediate short-term weapon.” - Tom Stoppard

(With inputs from agencies)