Cole Anthony scored 26 points off the bench as the Orlando Magic booked their place in the first round of the NBA playoffs with a 120-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

Advertisment

In the opening game of the Eastern Conference's play-in tournament, Orlando's superior production from the bench proved decisive as the Magic clinched the seventh seed.

Orlando progress

Orlando will now play the second-seeded Boston Celtics in the opening round of the playoffs, with game one of their best-of-seven series set for Sunday.

Advertisment

Atlanta, meanwhile, will face the winner of Wednesday's play-in clash between Chicago and Miami on Friday to determine the last remaining Eastern Conference playoff berth.

On Tuesday's evidence, Orlando will head into their meeting with defending champions Boston brimming with confidence after a disciplined performance at both ends of the court.

Anthony and team-mate Anthony Black combined for 42 points, including seven three-pointers to give Orlando the victory.

Advertisment

Orlando center Wendell Carter Jr. led the scoring from the Magic starters with 19 points while Paolo Banchero added 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

ALSO READ | LA 2028 Games: IOC reveals venue for cricket’s Olympics return

Franz Wagner finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

Hawks star Trae Young led the Atlanta scoring with 28 points before being ejected late in the fourth quarter.

After a back-and-forth start to the first quarter in which the lead changed hands six times, Orlando seized control of the contest with an 18-4 run that propelled the Magic into a 32-17 lead heading into the second quarter.

Although Atlanta closed the gap to three points in the third period, a 41-21 Orlando fourth quarter margin closed out a convincing win for the home side.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.