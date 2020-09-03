'Wood' you believe that? Hong Kong police decode drug dealers' new tactic to smuggle meth

A new trend of drug dealers has worried the authorities in Hong Kong. According to these authorities, the dealers are soaking wood with liquefied methamphetamine to smuggle the banned substance into the city.

This trend came into light after HK police seized more than $21.9 million worth of illegal narcotics hidden inside soft-drink bottles, during a raid on a factory in Fanling.

On Thursday, Superintendent Alan Chung said that the new method was revealed after police arrested two men and seized 3 kg of wood suspected to have been soaked with liquefied meth, also known as crystal meth. The officers also confiscated 600 grams of cocaine while arresting the men.

“We believe overseas drug dealers use a chemical method to soak Ice (meth) into wood, and then make furniture to be shipped into Hong Kong,” Chung said.

Superintendent also added that the dealers broke the furniture into pieces and extracted the drug from the wood.

“It is the new and innovative method to conceal the drug,” Chung said.

“We don’t rule out the possibility it was an experiment by drug dealers to see whether such a drug-trafficking method could work,” he said.

“We will exchange information and liaise with other law enforcement agencies over such tactics,” he added.