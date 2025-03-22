A woman in China was so enraged at his property management company that she decided to exact revenge by literally paying them in pennies. She gave her dues of 650 yuan ($90) in the form of 6,000 coins to make them suffer for their bad service and behaviour, SCMP reported.

The incident in East China has become the talk of the town and the woman has gone viral on social media. The woman, surnamed Pi, lives in Jinan, Shandong province, said that the electricity supply to her flat was cut off on March 11. When she enquired, her residential community’s property management company told her that she could not pay her electricity bill before she paid her outstanding dues. Only then will she get her power back on, she was told.

Company cut off her power to make her pay her service dues

The livid woman told people on social media, “Who gave them the right to urge me to pay the property management fees by restricting my use of electricity?" She said that her management dues were unpaid because she was not happy with the service being offered.

“I forgot to pay. Also, I did not want to pay,” said Pi in the viral video clip.

To teach them a lesson, the woman went to the bank and withdrew 650 yuan in the form of 6,000 coins all with a face value of either 0.1 yuan or 0.5 yuan. To make things harder, she wanted the company to count the coins one by one and so removed the covering the coins were packed in.

Pi took the money to pay her dues but the staff refused to accept the coins as payment and told her to deposit the money in the bank. She refused to comply and told them to accept the money or face police action

The staff then took the money and counted 6,000 coins over three hours and Pi remained in their office the entire time to keep an eye on them. Her power was later restored.

She detailed in the video how the property management company behaved every time she reached out to them with some problems. “Often when I asked them to deal with some problems in our community, they responded by saying it was beyond their extent of jurisdiction. But they are so proactive in asking us to pay the fees," she said.

Pi further said that other people in the residential area had also paid in change in the past as a form of retaliation.