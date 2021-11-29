Woman breastfeeds cat onboard flight as passengers, cabin crew watch in horror  

If a viral message is to be believed, a woman was found to be breastfeeding a cat onboard a flight as horrified passengers and cabin crew made several attempts to stop the questionable activity, revealed messages, which appear to be from the pilot.

Despite repeated pleas from the cabin crew, the woman, who had gone a little overboard in taking care of the cat, continued.

The activity put several passengers in an uneasy situation. The incident happened on a Delta Air flight DL1360 to Atlanta.

After the woman was not ready to put her pet back in its carrier, the pilot informed Delta's Redcoat ground team to reprimand the customer after the flight gets landed.

"Req Redcoat meet AC Pax (passenger) in (seat) 13A is breastfeeding a cat and will not put cat back in its carrier when FA (flight attendant) requested," read an Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System message, which was reportedly from the flight's crew.

The American airline says it has experienced around 84% surge in incidents relating to emotional support animals in last few years.

