/Will Trump-Xi-Putin meet happen? What Russian Deputy FM said on possible trilateral

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Sunday (Sep 6) shared Moscow’s position on a possible trilateral between the US, China and Russia. This comes amid speculation surrounding a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. If the meeting happens, it would mark a rare encounter between the leaders of the world’s three major powers. This comes as US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are visiting Moscow and Kyiv as part of efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

What did Sergei Ryabkov say?

Speaking about the possible talks between the leaders, Ryabkov said that Moscow has not ruled out a trilateral meeting between the presidents of the US, China and Russia. According to Russian state news agency TASS, the deputy foreign minister suggested that before moving on to the actual preparations for the meeting, the agenda for the talks should be decided.

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“Here, the ‌main ⁠question boils down to how the substance of the meeting will be formulated, and what ​we can ​expect ⁠as a result,” he was quoted as saying.

Will Trump-Xi-Putin meeting happen?

Ryabkov’s remarks come days after Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov on Tuesday (Sep 1) suggested a possible meeting between the three leaders. Ushakov made the remarks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, saying that the possibility of the meeting between the three leaders was discussed between Putin and Xi during talks in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

When asked about the possibility of such a meeting, Ushakov told state TV, “This issue was discussed, yes.”

He added that all three leaders were expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, scheduled for November 18-19.

“Xi Jinping mentioned that Donald Trump would be attending, and Vladimir Putin would likely be attending as an invitee,” Ushakov said.

“And if things go as planned, a meeting between the three of them could be arranged,” he added. “Or, at the very least, a meeting with everyone would be a must.”

Russia, China and the United States are among the 21 economies that make up APEC.