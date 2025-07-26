Will “take over” Strait of Hormuz if deal not reached: Trump threatens Iran

US President Donald Trump speaking to a media channel said that his country could become the "Guardian Angel" of the Strait of Hormuz and take 20% of the oil. He also threatened to take over the strait if Iran fails to make a deal with the US.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said, "We may take over the Strait, if we have to, I'll blow the sh*t out of them."

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"If they don't make a deal, we'll collect tolls," said the President further.

His comments have come at a time when US-Iran peace negotiation is underway in Switzerland. Earlier today Trump also threatened to hit Tehran "very hard again". Trump threatened Iran to stop its proxies, or Hezbollah, in Lebanon, "from causing trouble", else face more intense attacks.

Trump threatens attack on Iran

Taking to Truth Social Trump wrote, "Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

The threats by Trump have invited sharp reaction from Iran as the Iranian delegation that was in Switzerland for talks left the venue in protest reported Tasnim News Agency of Iran, citing sources.

US delegation had planned a handshake and joint photo session between the two sides before talks began but the Iranian delegation led by chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf refused to participate.

Iran hit out at trump

The comments a led to a strong reactions from Ghalibaf, who took to X to write, "Don't they think to themselves that if their threats had any effect, they wouldn't have reached the point of despair today? We don't count on the threats of the Americans."