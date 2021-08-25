Will not enter an alliance to confront China, Vietnamese PM tells Beijing 

Vietnam will not enter an alliance to confront China, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has told Beijing before he met US Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Vietnam’s prime minister met Chinese envoy to Hanoi Xiong Bo and said, Vietnam has always maintained an independent foreign policy that prioritised self-reliance, multilateralism and diversification of ties, said a report by Vietnam News Agency.

“Vietnam would not ally with one country to fight another, and wished to enhance political trust with China, promote exchange and uphold cooperation,” Pham said.

Meanwhile, US Vice President Kamala Harris met Vietnam's top leaders on Wednesday. She offered support in several key areas, including the enhancement of the country's maritime security in an effort to counter Beijing's increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea.

Harris also offered more visits by US warships during her talks with Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

During a meeting with the Vietnamese president in Hanoi, Harris said there was a need to increase pressure on Beijing over its maritime claims.

During the talks, Harris offered Vietnam vaccines and aid to tackle COVID-19. She also announced the launch of several programmes to help combat climate change, a White House official said.

