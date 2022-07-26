Wildfires detonating 100-year-old bombs from World War I in Slovenia

A wildfire is devouring Slovenia, and as it spreads across areas that were once First World War battlegrounds, it is colliding fatally with explosive ordnance that is more than a century old. A bomb from World War I burst while firemen were working nearby, according to media reports.

Despite being struck by shrapnel, there were no serious casualties among the firefighters. Because there have been so many explosions, authorities have ceased keeping track of detonations and are now only noting those that occur close to roads.

According to local media sources cited by Vice News, President Borut Pahor and Prime Minister Robert Golob visited the western Slovenian district of Kras on Sunday, where a huge fire that had been burning for 10 days appeared to be under control. Golob announced efforts to cope with the fire's aftermath and steps to prevent similar-sized incidents in the future.

According to local media sources, the fire is currently under control, but it will need to be closely watched for a few more days to make sure it doesn't reappear.





The sources also stated that there are only a few hotspots left in the northern portion of the fire zone, where tiny subterranean flames are exploding.

The conflagration, which has affected around 5,000 acres of land, is being fought by more than 1,000 firefighters and Slovenian military personnel. The area where the fire is currently burning was the scene of 12 battles during World War I. Huge quantities of explosives were used, and almost 200,000 people were killed.

The removal of the military weaponry from Europe will probably take a further 100 years. The task was already dangerous and will become much more so if the earth continues to heat up unabatedly.



