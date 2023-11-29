Wild elephant herd tramples car on Malaysian highway after collision with calf

A herd of wild elephants in Malaysia caused chaos on a major highway, trampling on a car after it collided with a baby elephant. The white Perodua Axia, driven by a 48-year-old man with his wife and 23-year-old son, hit the elephant calf while navigating a left bend on the highway from Penang to Terengganu.

The collision led to the calf falling to the ground, prompting the rest of the herd, consisting of five elephants, to rush towards the car and trample it. Photos show extensive damage to the vehicle's front and sides, with all windows smashed and side doors caved in.

While it remains unclear if the family was inside the car during the incident, authorities reported no deaths or serious injuries. The herd left the scene after the calf regained footing, reported CNN.

Elephant-human conflict context

The incident is a reminder to the existing challenges in Malaysia's rapid development of highways, leading to habitat loss for wild elephants.

With reduced forest cover, elephants often venture onto roads in search of food, increasing the likelihood of collisions with vehicles.

Conservationists stress on the need for caution on highways, given the regular presence of elephant herds.

Warning signs about elephant crossings are displayed along many highways, especially in the north.

Despite such measures, accidents persist, posing threats to both elephants and human commuters.

Previous incidents include a 2017 case where a speeding car was believed to have killed a baby elephant on a highway.

Conservation groups like the Management and Ecology of Malaysian Elephants (MEME) work towards addressing these challenges. The broader context involves ongoing efforts to balance development with wildlife conservation.

Elephant encounters on highways are not uncommon, as seen in a 2022 incident of a lone adult elephant walking along a highway in Gerik.

Videos circulated on social media captured the surreal sight, highlighting the coexistence challenges between humans and wildlife.