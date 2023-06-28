Widow of James Bond actor accuses former UK Health Minister of misdirecting Covid inquiry

Lorelei King, the widow of a former James Bond actor who died in a care home during the Covid pandemic, has expressed her refusal to accept an apology from former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock. During Hancock's appearance at the Covid Inquiry, King held up posters with pictures of her late husband, actor Vincent Marzello. The posters criticised Hancock for his actions during the pandemic and accused him of blaming everyone but himself for the failings. Blame Game Outside the Covid enquiry venue, Lorelei King was seen holding two A4 posters for Hancock to see. One of the posters highlighted a photo of Hancock shaking hands with her late husband during a visit to the care home and accused him of prioritising photo opportunities over protecting care homes. "You shook my husband's hand for your photo op," it said.

The other had a picture of her husband's coffin and had the caption "This was my photo op after your 'ring of protection' around care homes."

Speaking after the hearing, King stated that she did not believe Hancock took responsibility for his failings and accused him of providing misleading information during the inquiry.

As per King, the former UK Health Secretary has been attempting to shift blame onto others, such as blaming systems and the World Health Organization, rather than acknowledging his own mistakes.

She emphasised that his repeated use of phrases like "I was assured" was met with scepticism by the bereaved families present at the inquiry.

"I heard the phrase 'I was assured' or 'I was reassured' so many times that when we heard it again… I mean, among the bereaved families, you could feel people reacting to that.” Hancock at the Covid inquiry As per the Telegraph, the former UK Health Secretary said he was "profoundly sorry" for every death caused by the coronavirus.

He also claimed to understand why for some it'll be difficult to accept the apology.

"I also understand why, for some, it will be hard to take that apology from me. I understand that, I get it. But it is honest and heartfelt, and I’m not very good at talking about my emotions and how I feel. But that is honest and true."

King and other bereaved families sat through two and a half hours of evidence. Speaking after the hearing the widow said that she did not accept the apology and alleged that Hancock tried to steer the conversation towards areas where he felt confident, such as the success of vaccines.

However, she praised the Inquiry's counsel, Hugo Keith, for keeping the focus on track.

Also read | ​​​​​​​UK Covid inquiry set to open after nation suffered one of the worst death tolls in Europe

"He kept trying to take control of the dialogue, and I thought that's where Hugo Keith, the KC for the Inquiry, was very, very good about keeping them on track."

Talking to the Telegraph, she expressed her lack of respect for Hancock and stated that talk is cheap, and actions matter.

"I have no respect for him. Mr Hancock just seemed to be largely blaming everyone else. He blamed systems. He blamed the WHO. He was simply giving misinformation," said King.

"I don't accept his apology. None of the bereaved that I'm with accept his apology. Talk is cheap. Actions are what matter. I don't have a message to him. I don't believe he's capable of hearing the message. I wouldn't waste my time."

King concluded by saying that her opinion of Hancock had not changed, and she had little respect for him. She maintained that he was not truthful about the supposed ring of protection around care homes.

"My opinion of Mr Hancock has not changed. I don’t have a great deal of respect for him. I don’t believe he was truthful when he talked about a ring of protection around care homes, and I do not forgive him."

(With inputs from agencies)

