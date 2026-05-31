/Why reports suggest Google is set to release millions of mosquitoes into California, Florida

Reports suggesting that Google could release millions of mosquitoes in parts of California and Florida have sparked widespread attention, but the proposed initiative is aimed at reducing, rather than increasing, the threat posed by disease-carrying insects.

According to a Yahoo report, Google has sought permission from US federal regulators to release up to 32 million specially engineered mosquitoes in selected areas of California and Florida. The programme is designed to target mosquito populations responsible for spreading diseases and would focus on locations that have recorded higher rates of disease transmission.

The proposed release would not take place all at once. Instead, the mosquitoes would be introduced gradually over a two-year period, allowing researchers to monitor the results and adjust their strategy based on observed outcomes.

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How the plan would work

According to the report, the mosquitoes would be engineered so that they are unable to carry diseases effectively, helping to reduce transmission rates and disrupt breeding cycles. The long-term objective is to shrink populations of mosquitoes that spread harmful pathogens.

California and Florida have been identified as the target states because both have a history of significant mosquito activity and outbreaks linked to mosquito-borne diseases.

Regulatory approval still required

The project cannot proceed without approval from federal authorities. Regulators are expected to examine safety records, environmental impact assessments and monitoring protocols before deciding whether the potential public health benefits outweigh any ecological risks.

Officials will assess whether the programme can safely reduce disease transmission without causing unintended consequences for local ecosystems.

If approval is granted, Google would release the mosquitoes and gather data over the following two years to evaluate the effectiveness of the initiative.

Research highlights mosquito adaptability

The proposal comes as researchers continue to study mosquito behaviour and disease control methods. A recent experimental study published in the Journal of Experimental Biology found that mosquitoes can learn to associate the smell of a commonly used insect repellent with a food source.

Researchers observed that after repeated exposure, some mosquitoes appeared to become accustomed to the repellent’s scent and, in certain cases, even showed a preference for biting individuals who had been sprayed with it.

Lead study author Claudio Lazzari told AFP that the findings suggest mosquitoes are not repelled because the chemical itself is inherently toxic. Instead, he said, their response depends on how they interpret the chemical signals in their environment.