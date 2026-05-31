/‘Extreme intelligence’: Trump boasts ‘perfect 30 out of 30’ cognitive score after medical report released

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (May 31) touted his cognitive health as “extreme intelligence” after the White House released his medical check-up results days before. The medical examination, which happened on Tuesday (May 31) at the Walter Reed Military Hospital near Washington, comes weeks before his 80th birthday on June 14. The second-term president, whose frequent snoozing at public events and bruised hands slathered in makeup have constantly been making headlines, is in “excellent health”, claims the White House physician in a memo released on Friday (May 29).

“The results of my Physical Examination, taken at Walter Reed Military Medical Center, and just released, were extremely good,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘extreme intelligence.’”

He further added, targeting Democrats, “Are the Dumocrats really surprised? In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row.”

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“All people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests. Congress, and the Democrats, should demand it!” he said.

What did Trump’s medical report reveal?

Trump’s physician said that the 79-year-old president was in “excellent health” but advised him to lose weight. According to the memo published by the White House, US Navy Captain Sean Barbabella said, “President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function.” In the three-page report, Barbabella concluded that Trump is “fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”

“Preventative counseling was provided, including guidance on diet, recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss,” the memo read. It added that Trump’s cardiac age is estimated to be “approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.”

Regarding the repeated questions over frequent bruising seen on the president’s back of hand and swollen ankles, the memo said, “Examination of the dorsal hands revealed ecchymosis (bruising), consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention.”

The US president has often been seen dozing at several White House events. Despite several of him seen apparently closing his eyes having gone viral on social media, Trump has repeatedly denied that he fell asleep.