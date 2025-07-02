/Why did Israeli satellites take over 12,000 photos of Iran before launching Operation Rising Lion?

After the 12-day war and the announcement of the fragile ceasefire, the Israeli Defence Ministry has announced that its satellites took tens of millions of photos of Iran leading up to, and during, the recent war. The comprehensive space-based intelligence captured tens of thousands of square kilometres through day-night surveillance and produced 12,000+ satellite images of the Iranian territory, the Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported. The outlet said that since the total area of Iran is around 1.6 million square kilometres and Iran's Operation Rising Lion was focused on the Tehran and western parts of Iran only - there was a need to photograph various parts of the Islamic Republic. The ministry said that this means that Israeli satellites were surveilling hundreds of different targets per day in Iran.



The ministry said that apart from new level of volume in satellite use, Israel has also shifted its use of satellites from only receiving an intermittent snapshot of the status of a specific spot in Iran for general analysis, to being able to maintain real-time constant tactical and operational surveillance of many places all over the Islamic Republic.

The ministry claimed that Israel used the satellites to determine the extent to which additional aerial sorties against a target may be necessary.



Israel Defence Minister says Netanyahu sought to KILL Khamenei

After the announcement of a ceasefire in the Israel-Iran war, the Israeli Defence Minister claimed that his army had tried to assassinate the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei. Israel Katz said his country failed to do so because the opportunity did not present itself. Talking in an interview with Channel 13, Katz revealed Israel had intentions of assassinating Khamenei, but "there was no opportunity."