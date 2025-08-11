/Who was Miguel Uribe? Colombian presidential candidate dies two months after being shot in head

Uribe was a potential presidential candidate for the upcoming elections in 2026 from the right-wing opposition.
Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay died on Monday (Aug 11). The 39-year-old was shot multiple times in an assassination attempt during a political rally in Bogota on June 7. Uribe was a potential presidential candidate for the upcoming elections in 2026 from the right-wing opposition. He had been receiving treatment in the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.
(more details to follow)