Who was Miguel Uribe? Colombian presidential candidate dies two months after being shot in head

Published: Aug 11, 2025, 17:09 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 17:09 IST
File photo of Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay Photograph: (AFP)

Uribe was a potential presidential candidate for the upcoming elections in 2026 from the right-wing opposition.

Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay died on Monday (Aug 11). The 39-year-old was shot multiple times in an assassination attempt during a political rally in Bogota on June 7. Uribe was a potential presidential candidate for the upcoming elections in 2026 from the right-wing opposition. He had been receiving treatment in the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

