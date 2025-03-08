Brad Sigmon - a 67-year-old man from South Carolina became the first US death row inmate to be executed by firing squad in the last 15 years. He was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend's parents.

Advertisment

Also read: US set to carry out first execution by firing squad in 15 years; Brad Sigmon' to be executed on March 7 in South Carolina

On Friday (March 7), Sigmon was shot to death by the three state corrections department volunteers - who fired rifles at his chest with specially designed bullets.

What was his last words?

Advertisment

In 2001, Sigmon murdered David and Gladys Larke with a baseball bat and later kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint. He later tried to shoot her but she escaped.

Also read: Luka Doncic, LeBron James lead LA Lakers fightback as New York Knicks downed in thriller

He was ordered to be executed by electric chair and lethal injection - but he requested death by firing squad.

Advertisment

During his execution, three members of his girlfriend's family were present there to witness it. People present there said he was strapped to a chair, which had a basin underneath to catch blood.

Also read: Shahzadi Khan death: 'This is my last call' - Last wish of Indian woman executed in UAE

Sigmon told witnesses he wanted his final statement "to be one of love and a calling to my fellow Christians to help us end the death penalty," BBC reported.

"An eye for an eye was used as justification to the jury for seeking the death penalty ... At that time, I was too ignorant to know how wrong that was. Why? Because we no longer live under the Old Testament law but now live under the New Testament," he was heard saying, as reported by the British newspaper.

Also read: China executes ex-official convicted in nation's largest-ever corruption case

(With inputs from agencies)