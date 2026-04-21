A brief interaction during JD Vance’s recent visit to Pakistan has drawn international attention after a man seen alongside senior US officials was identified as a Norwegian-wanted businessman facing longstanding fraud allegations. The moment occurred on April 11, when Vance arrived in Islamabad for talks linked to efforts to de-escalate tensions involving Iran. In a video that has since circulated widely, US envoy Steve Witkoff is seen introducing Vance to a man later identified by Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang as Umar Farooq Zahoor.

The sighting has prompted scrutiny due to Zahoor’s contested reputation across jurisdictions. While Norwegian authorities consider him a fugitive linked to serious financial crimes, he has received official recognition in Pakistan, including the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the country’s second-highest civilian award.

Allegations in Norway and Switzerland

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Born in Oslo to parents from Sialkot and now based in Dubai, Zahoor has been sought by Norwegian authorities for years over alleged financial wrongdoing. According to VG, his first conviction dates back to 2003, when the Oslo District Court sentenced him to one year in prison for gross embezzlement involving airline tickets from a family-run travel agency. He did not serve the sentence and left Norway soon after; the conviction later lapsed after a decade.

Norwegian police have since linked him to a larger fraud and money laundering case involving Nordea Bank. Authorities allege that more than 60 million Norwegian kroner were siphoned off in what has been described as one of the country’s major financial fraud cases. Prosecutors have repeatedly sought his arrest and extradition on charges of aggravated fraud and money laundering. Zahoor has denied the allegations, stating he left Norway in 2005 and has not returned.

He has also faced scrutiny in Switzerland. In 2004, he was investigated over allegations of setting up a fake bank in Zurich that defrauded investors of around $20 million. VG reported that while a business associate was later convicted, Zahoor himself was not arrested, and the case against him eventually became time-barred.

In 2015, VG further linked Zahoor to Dubai-based Ameri Group in connection with a $510 million power deal with the Government of Ghana. His precise role in that transaction has been disputed, and no criminal conviction followed.

Questions over Islamabad's appearance

Against this backdrop, Zahoor’s appearance alongside Vance and Witkoff in Islamabad has raised questions about his access to high-level diplomatic settings. It remains unclear whether he was formally part of any delegation or present in a personal or business capacity.