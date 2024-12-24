New York, USA

Yemen has seen a surge in cholera, with around 250,000 suspected infections and 861 deaths reported until December 1, said the World Health Organization (WHO).

This is 35 per cent of all cholera cases globally, and 18 per cent of the loss of lives in 2024.

A sharp rise was observed in November, with cases up 37 per cent and the death rate growing by 27 per cent compared to the same time in 2023.

“Waterborne diseases like cholera and acute watery diarrhoea have added immense pressure on Yemen’s already struggling health system,” said Arturo Pesigan, WHO Representative in Yemen.

A crisis in the making

The outbreak of cholera worsened in the wake of 10 years of conflicts and major economic troubles in Yemen.

The country endured its worst cholera outbreak from 2017 to 2020, and the disease has been a serious problem since then.

WHO said the current rise in cases is triggered by issues like lack of clean water, poor sanitation, and constrained access to health facilities.

Funding shortage

Between October 2024 and March 2025, there is a $20 million funding gap in addressing the issue.

As a result, 47 diarrhea treatment centres (DTCs) and 234 oral rehydration centres (ORCs) were shut from March to November.

WHO has warned that if the funds are not given quickly, another 17 DTCs and 39 ORCs will close by the end of December, leaving 84 per cent of DTCs and 62 per cent of ORCs unable to operate.

Humanitarian groups stress that Yemen could face a catastrophe as bad as the 2017-2020 cholera epidemic.

Efforts underway

WHO has collaborated with Yemeni authorities, UN agencies and humanitarian organisations to highlight the outbreak with initiatives such as:

Providing laboratory equipment to 12 central public health labs to confirm infections.

Distribution of important medicines, medical supplies, and water and sanitation to affected areas.

Training over 800 health workers in cholera case management.

Deploying more than 25,000 rapid response teams to investigate cases and implement control measures.

Yemen is going through a larger humanitarian crisis. Over 18.2 million people, nearly half the population, need aid, with 11.2 million in dire need of help.

Food insecurity impacts 17.6 million people across the country, and almost half of children under five are suffering from moderate to severe stunting.

As the cholera outbreak gets bad and funding runs low, Yemen’s health system is on the brink of crumbling, leaving millions at risk of preventable diseases.

