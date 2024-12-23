Washington DC

US President-elect Donald Trump Sunday (Dec 22) tapped Indian American venture capitalist Sriram Krishnan for the role of Senior White House Policy Adviser on Artificial Intelligence (AI). While announcing his appointment on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Sriram Krishnan will serve as the Senior Policy Adviser for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.”

Krishnan is also an author and entrepreneur, having worked at tech giants like Microsoft, Twitter, Yahoo!, Facebook and Snap. He will be working closely with David O. Sacks, who was appointed by Trump as the White House AI & Crypto Czar.

“Working closely with David Sacks, Sriram will focus on ensuring continued American leadership in AI and help shape and coordinate AI policy across government, including working with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Sriram started his career at Microsoft as a founding member of Windows Azure,” wrote the incoming president.

Reacting to his appointment, Krishnan said he was honoured “to be able to serve our country and ensure continued American leadership in AI working closely with David Sacks.”

Who is Sriram Krishnan?

Sriram Krishnan is considered a close confidante of Elon Musk, the billionaire who emerged as a top ally of Trump during his election campaign. The Chennai-born techie is a former product leader and partner at California-based investment firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Krishnan was raised in a middle-class background in India. According to his LinkedIn profile, Krishnan was a student at SRM Engineering College, Anna University from 2001 to 2005. He graduated with a degree in B.Tech in Information Technology. He is reported to have created Facebook Audience Network and Snapchat’s Direct Response ads business.

Sriram Krishnan last grabbed headlines when Musk bought Twitter, now X, back in 2022. Krishnan had been included in a core team by Musk in a temporary capacity at the company.

(With inputs from agencies)